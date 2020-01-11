Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Fans Split On Juwan Howard's Defensive Philosophy

MichaelSpath

In Michigan's double-overtime victory Thursday over Purdue, Juwan Howard made the decision not to offer help to senior center Jon Teske against Boilermaker sophomore Trevion Williams. The 6-9, 270-pounder went off for a career-high 36 points, doubling his previous best of 18 points.

In the post-game press conference, Howard explained his rationale, arguing he didn't want to leave Purdue's three-point shooters open, even if the Boilermakers make just 33.2 percent of their threes on the year and were shooting 31.6 percent in the game. 

Howard's decision is part of an overarching philosophy in which he does not double-team an opponent's big man, a strategy that has created a bit of a stir among the fan base after Iowa's Luka Garza had 44 points and eight rebounds, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn had 19 points and 10 boards, Michigan State's Xavier Tillman had 20 and 11, and Williams finished with his 36 and 20 rebounds. 

Ahead of tomorrow's game at Minnesota, a Golden Gophers' team featuring 6-10, 240-pound sophomore Daniel Oturu averaging 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, Michigan fans are split on Howard's approach of single-coverage defense against an opponent's big man. 

Minnesota makes 34.0 percent of its threes, ranking 126th nationally, and it's likely that Howard will stick with his guns. 

On my radio show Friday, both Zach Shaw and I argued that within the scope of a game, it would make sense for Howard to vary up his defensive approaches, showing some help if the situation dictated it, as it appeared to Thursday as Williams scored 11 of Purdue's final 13 points in regulation going one-on-one with Teske on the low block. 

We'll see what Howard does tomorrow with Oturu. Perhaps this is the game he doubles down low or perhaps not: U-M opponents are scoring just 20.8 percent of their points against Michigan from behind the arc, ranking 347th out of 353 teams (meaning the Wolverines are seventh best). That approach has helped lead the Maize and Blue to an 11-4 record.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is the most reliant team in the Big Ten on threes, getting 35.4 percent of its points from the arc.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan 2020 Opponent Tracker: Ohio State

Keeping track of Michigan's opponents beginning with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

Some Thoughts On First 2020 Top 25 For College Football

Bill Bender of The Sporting News just released his first top 25 for the 2020 college football season, and I have we some thoughts.

Steve Deace

Michigan Player Comparison: Nico Collins Hopes To Match, Exceed Junior Hemingway

The first of a series of articles examining the likenesses of returning standouts for the 2020 season and former U-M stars, we look at Nico Collins and Junior Hemingway.

Kevin Minor

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/10/20

Continuing our series predicting the top 10 Michigan sports stories of 2020 with how we think the men's basketball season finishes in the Big Ten.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

3 Keys To The Second Half Of The Season

Michigan has reached the halfway point of its college basketball season. Here are three keys to success in the second half, starting Sunday at Minnesota.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Steve Deace

by

WolverineinVegas

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises PG Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson was the MVP of Michigan's win Thursday night, and coach Juwan Howard had mad praise for his senior point guard.

MichaelSpath

Video: Jon Teske On A Hard-Fought Win Over Purdue

Don't sleep on big sleep. He still had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the Wolverines' double-overtime victory.

Steve Deace