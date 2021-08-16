Stu Douglass Talks Michigan Basketball, Hunter Dickinson, NIL, Jim Harbaugh, More

Former Michigan basketball player Stu Douglass has a lot of memories he can look back on from his days playing at U-M. He was part of the foundation that John Beilein created that has turned Michigan basketball into a national contender. It's interesting to hear Douglass talk about the Beilein days that have turned into the Juwan Howard days.

Douglass also talks about NIL developments, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson's comments about NIL and what this season could look like for Dickinson and the rest of the Wolverines. And, of course, we couldn't let him go without getting his thoughts on Jim Harbaugh and the football season as we're now less than three weeks from kickoff.