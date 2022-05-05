BREAKING: Former Wolverine Finds New Home

Once the announcement came that he had entered the portal, it didn't take long for the former Wolverine point guard to find his new home.

It's official: former U-M point guard Frankie Collins has transferred to Arizona State. Collins made the announcement on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

Collins played in 31 games as a true freshman but didn't get major minutes behind fifth-year senior transfer DeVante' Jones. He did start once in Jones' absence, but averaged just 11 minutes per contest. When he was on the court, he did some things that had U-M fans really excited about his future. Now, that future will take place out in the Sun Devil state.