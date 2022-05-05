Skip to main content

BREAKING: Former Wolverine Finds New Home

Once the announcement came that he had entered the portal, it didn't take long for the former Wolverine point guard to find his new home.

It's official: former U-M point guard Frankie Collins has transferred to Arizona State. Collins made the announcement on Wednesday via his Twitter account. 

Collins played in 31 games as a true freshman but didn't get major minutes behind fifth-year senior transfer DeVante' Jones. He did start once in Jones' absence, but averaged just 11 minutes per contest. When he was on the court, he did some things that had U-M fans really excited about his future. Now, that future will take place out in the Sun Devil state. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

frankie collins
Basketball

BREAKING: Former Wolverine Finds New Home

By Christopher Breiler16 seconds ago
daxton hill
Football

Expert Breaks Down Daxton Hill As A Cincinnati Bengal

By Brandon Brown4 hours ago
jim-harbaugh-urban-meyer-comments-controversyjpg
Football

Jags Owner Says Meyer Not 'Truthful' In Recent Interview

By Christopher BreilerMay 3, 2022
aidan hutchinson
Football

Looking At No. 2 Pick Aidan Hutchinson As A Detroit Lion

By Brandon BrownMay 3, 2022
frankie collins hunter dickinson
Football

Dickinson Unhappy With U-M's Handling Of NIL

By Christopher BreilerMay 3, 2022
emoni bates
Basketball

Emoni Bates Releases Top Group

By Brandon BrownMay 3, 2022
crisler
Basketball

Former Wolverine Shines On Biggest Stage

By Christopher BreilerMay 2, 2022
frankie collins
Basketball

Frankie Collins Transferring, Basketball Rumblings, NFL Draft Recap

By Brandon BrownApr 30, 2022