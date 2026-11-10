Michigan lost its second game of the season in what was a National Championship game rematch against the UConn Huskies. Dan Hurley had his team playing really well in the early season matchup, and the Huskies coasted to an 85-77 win. Trey McKenney led Michigan in scoring with 22 points, and they all came in the second half.

Now Michigan is 1-1, after they beat the Oakland Grizzlies in their season opener. Michigan will hope to bounce back from the tough loss to UConn in their next game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Let's dive into the game preview of this matchup below.

Marquette

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marquette is coached by Shaka Smart, and has started this season off with two big wins. They beat Detroit Mercy 93-32, and Mercyhurst 78-43. Neither of those teams are expected to be any good though, so this will be their first real test of the season.

Personnel wise, Marquette is led by forward Royce Parham in scoring at 14.0 points per game. He's followed by Center Joshua Clark at 13.0 points per game, and another center at 10.0 points per game in Sananda Fru. The big men are the best aspect of their team thus far, so Michigan will have to play well down low.

Michigan

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan is led by Trey McKenney at 19.5 points per game, and is followed by Roddy Gayle Jr. at 17.5, and J.P. Estrella at 17.0. Those three have done the bulk of the scoring thus far for Michigan, but they need to get some other guys going.

Moustapha Thiam missed the first game with an illness, but came back for the UConn matchup. He didn't fare very well though, totaling just 2 points and 5 rebounds. He did only play 14 minutes though, so perhaps he wasn't 100% yet for that game. Michigan was hoping to get a big contribution from Thiam this season after he transferred in from Cincinnati. Hopefully he can start to get going and become a force down low for the Wolverines.

Elliot Cadeau has been a little quiet in these first couple of games as well, scoring just 7.5 points per game with 4.5 assists per game. Michigan will probably need him to at least average double figures if they hope to put together a run this season.

This game against Marquette should be pretty good one, as the Golden Eagles have NCAA tournament hopes themselves. They're currently projected as a top 40 team in the country, with Michigan being in the top 20.

One thing to watch will be Michigan's big guys and whether or not they can stay out of foul trouble. So far in these first couple of games they've had trouble doing so. If Michigan wants to reach their ceiling this season, Estrella and Thiam will need to stay out of foul trouble. If they can do that, it should be a good chance for the Wolverines to bounce back from the UConn loss and get back into the win column, and against a pretty good team as well in the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage