Skip to main content

REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation

In a heated exchange that took place during practice on Wednesday morning, Golden State's Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole.

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning. 

Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According to the report by The Athletic, Green's actions will likely lead to disciplinary action by the Golden State Warriors.

jordan poole

We'll provide more on this story as it becomes available!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

crisler
Basketball

REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221003_004703582
Football

Yes, Blake Corum Is A Legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidate

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 3, 2022

By Brandon Brown
1664751796884
Football

Mike Sainristil Doesn't Make The Same Mistake Twice

By Christopher Breiler
eyabi okie
Football

Michigan Is Lucky To Have Eyabi Okie

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh's Son Describes Pops Perfectly

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221002_185925461
Football

EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Edwards Talks U-M Passing Attack, Iowa And More

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221002_181750625
Football

Can Michigan Bully Its Way To Another B10 Title?

By Christopher Breiler