REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning.

Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According to the report by The Athletic, Green's actions will likely lead to disciplinary action by the Golden State Warriors.

We'll provide more on this story as it becomes available!