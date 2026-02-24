Michigan Basketball Forward Making Serious Push for National Player of the Year
In this story:
On Monday (Feb. 23) morning, Jamie Shaw of On3 released his week 17 top-10 National Player of the Year candidates. Shaw is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors, so it does provide good insight into who has the best chance at earning the Player of the Year honor.
Michigan basketball star forward Yaxel Lendeborg came in at second overall, only behind Cam Boozer of Duke.
Lendeborg and Boozer squared off this past Saturday, when the Wolverines and Blue Devils faced off in a top-10 matchup in Washington, D.C. Both Lendeborg and Boozer performed in the battle; Lendeborg had a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Boozer led Duke to a win while compiling 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
In his final season of college basketball, Lendeborg has already received accolades. Last Thursday (Feb. 19) afternoon, Lendeborg was named to the Naismith Awards 2026 College Basketball Player of the Year Late-Season Team, featuring 30 of the top players from this season.
Heading into the season, the hype for Lendeborg was real. The UAB transfer was a preseason All-Big Ten Team selection and also an AP preseason All-American. The hype was well deserved, while with UAB, Lendeborg was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and two-time American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
What They Said About Lendeborg (Shaw via On3)
Not to be missed from Michigan’s game against Duke this weekend was Yaxel Lendeborg’s 21, 7, 3, and 2 performance. He’s currently top-20 in the B10 in Steal Percentage and Block Percentage and top-10 in Offensive and Defensive Rating. Lendeborg is second in Division 1 college basketball in Box Plus/Minus (16.8) and No. 7 Win Shares per 40 (.270).
Looking Ahead
With four games remaining in the 2025-26 season, there is still a chance for Lendeborg to jump to No. 1.
Even if he doesn’t obtain National Player of the Year honors, Wolverine fans should expect to see Lendeborg on All-Conference and All-American teams at the conclusion of the season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2