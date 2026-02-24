Michigan Basketball Forward Making Serious Push for National Player of the Year

On Monday (Feb. 23) morning, Jamie Shaw of On3 released his week 17 top-10 National Player of the Year candidates. Shaw is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors, so it does provide good insight into who has the best chance at earning the Player of the Year honor.

Michigan basketball star forward Yaxel Lendeborg came in at second overall, only behind Cam Boozer of Duke.

There’s a top tier in the National Player of the Year race… and then there’s everyone else.



Who do you have topping your ballot? 👀



Lendeborg and Boozer squared off this past Saturday, when the Wolverines and Blue Devils faced off in a top-10 matchup in Washington, D.C. Both Lendeborg and Boozer performed in the battle; Lendeborg had a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Boozer led Duke to a win while compiling 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

In his final season of college basketball, Lendeborg has already received accolades. Last Thursday (Feb. 19) afternoon, Lendeborg was named to the Naismith Awards 2026 College Basketball Player of the Year Late-Season Team, featuring 30 of the top players from this season.

Heading into the season, the hype for Lendeborg was real. The UAB transfer was a preseason All-Big Ten Team selection and also an AP preseason All-American. The hype was well deserved, while with UAB, Lendeborg was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection and two-time American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

What They Said About Lendeborg (Shaw via On3)

Not to be missed from Michigan’s game against Duke this weekend was Yaxel Lendeborg’s 21, 7, 3, and 2 performance. He’s currently top-20 in the B10 in Steal Percentage and Block Percentage and top-10 in Offensive and Defensive Rating. Lendeborg is second in Division 1 college basketball in Box Plus/Minus (16.8) and No. 7 Win Shares per 40 (.270).

Looking Ahead

With four games remaining in the 2025-26 season, there is still a chance for Lendeborg to jump to No. 1.

Even if he doesn’t obtain National Player of the Year honors, Wolverine fans should expect to see Lendeborg on All-Conference and All-American teams at the conclusion of the season.