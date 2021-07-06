Sports Illustrated home
Report: Hunter Dickinson Is Returning To Michigan

The Michigan Basketball team and its fans just got a massive dose of good news on Tuesday.
The Michigan Basketball team and its fans just got a massive dose of good news on Tuesday.

After weeks of speculation about his future, it now appears that the decision has been made - Hunter Dickinson is returning to Michigan.

College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced on Tuesday that Dickinson would be withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and returning to college, according to a statement from Dickinson's representatives.

This is massive news for a Michigan Basketball program that is once again a favored to capture a conference title and to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.  

During his freshman year, the 7-footer averaged just over 14 points per game and helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a trip to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.  For his efforts, Dickinson was named as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and is considered to be one of the top returning centers in all of college basketball for the 2021-22 season.

By submitting his name into the NBA draft back in May, Dickinson was able to get crucial feedback regarding his game and how it would translate to the NBA level.  After weeks of participating in various events, including the NBA G-League Camp, it appears as though Dickinson received the feedback he was looking for and is now prepared to enhance his game while remaining in Ann Arbor.

