Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner Talk New Leadership Without Zavier Simpson

Player-led teams always seem to have a grit, toughness and level of intelligence that teams without true leadership lack. Having a true leader who can show tough love and lead in every way on and off the court is invaluable in college basketball. Zavier Simpson was that guy for Michigan last year.

With X gone, it's up to guys like Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner to step up and take their leadership to another level. Seniors Eli Brooks and Austin Davis will also be a part of the group, but as the best players on the team, Livers and Wagner recognize what they need to do and they give a ton of credit to Simpson for getting them ready.