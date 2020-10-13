SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Isaiah Livers And Franz Wagner Talk New Leadership Without Zavier Simpson

BrandonBrown

Player-led teams always seem to have a grit, toughness and level of intelligence that teams without true leadership lack. Having a true leader who can show tough love and lead in every way on and off the court is invaluable in college basketball. Zavier Simpson was that guy for Michigan last year. 

With X gone, it's up to guys like Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner to step up and take their leadership to another level. Seniors Eli Brooks and Austin Davis will also be a part of the group, but as the best players on the team, Livers and Wagner recognize what they need to do and they give a ton of credit to Simpson for getting them ready.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sklar Bros Issue Vote Of Confidence On Michigan's Offense

Comedians and Michigan alumni Randy and Jason Sklar provided their take on Michigan's team ahead of the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Big Ten Football 2020 Crystal Ball

10 predictions of what we will, and won't, see this upcoming Big Ten football season.

Steve Deace

Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down The Defensive Standouts From Fall Camp

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh detailed which defensive players have stood out in the team's most recent practices.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football 2020 Crystal Ball

10 predictions of what we will, and won't, see from the Wolverines this fall.

Steve Deace

Kickoff Times For Minnesota And Ohio State Games Revealed + AP Poll Update

Start times for two of Michigan's most important games were released earlier today.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Roundtable: What's Your Biggest Concern For Michigan Football In 2020?

Michigan has a tough task right out of the gate, which should show everyone if the concerns were warranted or not.

BrandonBrown

The Sklar Brothers Share A Hilarious Story About Juwan Howard In College

Comedians and Michigan alumni Randy and Jason Sklar shared a great story about their then-classmate and current U-M basketball head coach Juwan Howard.

Eric Rutter

Top Target Rayshaun Benny Nearing Decision

Big time junior in-state target Rayshaun Benny is very, very close to making a decision and Michigan is still in the mix.

BrandonBrown

2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Talks Growing Connection With Michigan Coaching Staff

Michigan wide receiver target Tay'Shawn Trent had a big game on Friday and provided a recruiting update afterwards.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: The Defense In 2020

Michigan's defensive is expected to be very fast and very aggressive in 2020.

BrandonBrown