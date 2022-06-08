Potential Basketball Transfer On Campus Today

Michigan basketball has two open scholarships to fill and one candidate was on campus today.

Per multiple reports, Duke's Joey Baker is checking things out in Ann Arbor today as a potential transfer destination.

Baker announced just last month that he'd be leaving Duke in a social media post.

“My four years at Duke have meant the world to me. I have grown immensely as a player, teammate, and most importantly as a person. The experiences I have been a part of will be memories that I carry with me for the rest of my life. The relationships I have built here are more meaningful than I could ever express, and the lessons have made me a better man. I want to thank every person within the program, but specifically Coach K and our coaching staff, for helping to make these past four years the best possible experience. You all have influenced me in ways few could understand. It’ll be an honor to receive my degree from Duke this summer and I look forward to the next stage of my career.”

While at Duke, the 6-6, 206-pound wing started just four games. Obviously he was pretty much a reserve for the Blue Devils this past season and averaged 4.1 points while shooting 39.4% from the floor and 37.9% from three.

If he does choose Michigan, he might not be a starter, but he would provide several things — experience, shooting and versatile size as a wing.