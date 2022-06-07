Poole Makes NBA History Once Again

Once again, former University of Michigan Basketball standout, Jordan Poole, has made history in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. After the Warriors fell to the Celtics in Game One of the Finals on Thursday, Poole's Game Two performance helped propel the Warriors past the Celtics to even the series at 1-1.

Not only was Poole the Warriors second leading scorer on the night with 17 points, he also became the youngest player ever to hist five three-point shots in an NBA Finals game.

This isn't the first time Poole has made NBA history in this year's playoffs.

The former Wolverine would become part of NBA history in his very first playoff game, dropping 30-points against the Nuggets in the first round. It was the first time in NBA Playoff history that four players age 22 or younger scored 30+ points in a game in the same year. Poole joined Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers as the four players under the age of 22 with 30+ points in a playoff game this season.

Poole's hot-streak would continue into Game Two, particularly from behind the arc. His 10 made three-pointers are now the most in a player’s first two playoff games in NBA History. His scoring total through his first two games also put him in elite company - joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only two Warriors players with 25 or more points in each of their first two career playoff games. In fact, his 59 points through two games only trails Chamberlain by just four points in Warriors playoff history.



You can catch Poole and the Warriors as they take on the Celtics in Game Three of the NBA Finals Wednesday night at 9 PM on ABC.