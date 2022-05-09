Skip to main content

VIDEO: Poole And Curry 'Swing Dance'

It seems like such an insignificant play, but it really speaks to how well Jordan Poole is adjusting to life with the Warriors in the NBA.

The biggest surprise of this year's NBA Playoffs has been the rise of Golden State's Jordan Poole. He burst onto the scene during the first round of the playoffs against the Nuggets, averaging 21.0 points per game in a 4-1 series win. 

If folks were hoping that Poole would slow down in round two of the NBA Playoffs, they were sadly mistaken. 

Against the Grizzlies, Poole has actually elevated his level of play over the first three games - averaging 26.6 points per game while hitting big shot after big shot. 

While Poole's overall play is getting plenty of attention, there was one specific play from Saturday night's game against the Grizzlies that is going viral for all of the right reasons. In a move that resembles somewhat of a swing-dance, Jordan Poole and Steph Curry provided a perfect example of why they can be do difficult to defend. 

You can catch Poole and the Warriors tonight at 10 PM ET when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center.

VIDEO: Poole And Curry 'Swing Dance'

