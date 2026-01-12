Michigan basketball drops in latest AP Poll
After four straight weeks slotted at No. 2 in the college basketball AP Top 25, the Michigan Wolverines have fallen to No. 4 in week 10.
Arizona remained the consensus No. 1, receiving 60 of the 61 first-place votes. At No. 2 is Iowa State, with one first-place vote. UConn is one slot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 3, while Purdue rounded out the top five.
Last Week’s Action
For the first time in months, Michigan struggled. The Wolverines had their first close game in months on Tuesday (Jan. 6) against Penn State. UofM edged the Nittany Lions 74-72 on the road, marking their first single-digit victory since Nov. 14 against TCU.
The Wolverines then dropped their first contest of the year on Saturday (Jan. 10) in what was a high-scoring affair, falling 91-88. Despite the loss, point guard Elliot Cadeau had a strong showing, finishing with a team-high 19 points to go along with three assists and three rebounds.
After suffering the loss to the Badgers, Michigan was bound to drop once the latest rankings dropped.
Michigan and the AP Poll
As mentioned, the Wolverines spent the last four weeks slotted at No. 2. Last week, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.
While they were at No. 2, it was the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
What’s Next
This coming week, the Maize and Blue will take a trip to the West Coast. The Wolverines will play on the road at Washington on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (PT), followed by Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT)
