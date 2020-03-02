WolverineDigest
Deace's One & Only Perennial Bracketology: 2020 Edition

Steve Deace

Here it is, two weeks before Selection Sunday and before any of the conference tournaments are played/decided. Last year I got 50 of the eventual 68 teams in the field correct. Ask yourself what's more impressive? These allegedly brilliant bracketologists getting 98% right after all the automatic bids are decided and seconds before the field is announced? 

Or getting 74% right with none of the automatic bids yet decided a full two weeks before the field is revealed, as I did last year?

Automatic Bids (32)

AMERICA EAST: Vermont
AMERICAN ATHLETIC: Wichita State
ATLANTIC 10: Dayton 
ACC: Duke
ATLANTIC SUN: Liberty 
BIG 12: Baylor 
BIG EAST: Villanova 
BIG SKY: Eastern Washington
BIG SOUTH: Radford 
BIG TEN: Michigan State 
BIG WEST: UC-Santa Barbara 
COLONIAL: William & Mary 
CONFERENCE USA: Western Kentucky 
HORIZON: Wright State 
IVY: Yale
METRO ATLANTIC: Monmouth
MID-AMERICAN: Bowling Green
MID-EASTERN: Norfolk State
MISSOURI VALLEY: Loyola-Chicago*
MOUNTAIN WEST: Nevada*
NORTHEAST: St. Francis
OHIO VALLEY: Belmont
PAC-12: Oregon 
PATRIOT: Colgate
SEC: Florida 
SOUTHERN: Furman*
SOUTHLAND: Stephen F. Austin
SWAC: Prairie View A&M
SUMMIT: South Dakota State
SUN BELT: Texas State 
WCC: BYU
WAC: New Mexico State 
*=won by a "bid stealer" that could potentially cost someone else an at-large berth

At-Large Bids (36) 

AMERICAN (1): Houston 

ACC (3): Louisville, Florida State, Virginia

BIG 12 (5): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas 

BIG EAST (5): Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence 

BIG TEN (9): Maryland, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers, Indiana

MISSOURI VALLEY (1): Northern Iowa 

MOUNTAIN WEST (1): San Diego State

PAC-12 (6): Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Arizona State, USC, UCLA 

SEC (3): Kentucky, Auburn, LSU 

WCC (2): Gonzaga, St. Mary's 

Last four in: St. Mary's, Providence, UCLA, Texas 
Last four out: Utah State, N.C. State, Richmond, Cincinnati

MIDWEST (INDIANAPOLIS) 

Omaha
1. Kansas vs. 16. Prairie View A&M/Norfolk State 
8. Illinois vs. 9. USC 
Tampa
4. Creighton vs. 13. Bowling Green
5. Auburn vs. UCLA/St. Mary's 
St. Louis
6. Iowa vs. 11. UCLA/St. Mary's 
3. Louisville vs. 14. Western Kentucky 
Cleveland
7. Florida vs. 10. Indiana 
2. Dayton vs. 15. Colgate 

EAST (NEW YORK)

Greensboro
1. Duke vs. 16. Monmouth
8. Texas Tech vs. 9. Wichita State 
Albany
4. Arizona vs. 13. Wright State
5. Villanova vs. 12. Belmont
St. Louis
6. Ohio State vs. 11. Loyola-Chicago 
3. Kentucky vs. 14. William & Mary 
Greensboro
7. Colorado vs. 10. Rutgers
2. Maryland vs. 15. Vermont 

WEST (LOS ANGELES)

Sacramento 
1. San Diego State vs. 16. St. Francis
8. Marquette vs. 9. Oklahoma 
Spokane
4. Oregon vs. 13. South Dakota State
5. Houston vs. 12. Liberty 
Albany 
6. Michigan vs. 11. Nevada
3. Seton Hall vs. 14. Eastern Washington 
Spokane
7. West Virginia vs. 10. Northern Iowa 
2. Gonzaga vs 15. UC-Santa Barbara 

SOUTH (HOUSTON)

Omaha
1. Baylor vs. 16. Radford
8. Butler vs. 9. Virginia 
Sacramento
4. BYU vs. 13. Yale
5. Penn State vs. 12. Providence/Texas 
Tampa
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. New Mexico State
3. Florida State vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin 
Cleveland
7. LSU vs. 10. Arizona State
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Texas State 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Over It
Over It

MSU a 2 seed?!?!

Why?

Ryguy3
Ryguy3

If Michigan gets into a west bracket like that, that would be best case. They could beat any of those teams and think Seton Hall is the best team of that group. Still would be shocked to see Gonzaga at a 2 seed. Feel like they would go to a different region before they get a 2.

