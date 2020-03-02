Deace's One & Only Perennial Bracketology: 2020 Edition

Here it is, two weeks before Selection Sunday and before any of the conference tournaments are played/decided. Last year I got 50 of the eventual 68 teams in the field correct. Ask yourself what's more impressive? These allegedly brilliant bracketologists getting 98% right after all the automatic bids are decided and seconds before the field is announced?

Or getting 74% right with none of the automatic bids yet decided a full two weeks before the field is revealed, as I did last year?

Automatic Bids (32)

AMERICA EAST: Vermont

AMERICAN ATHLETIC: Wichita State

ATLANTIC 10: Dayton

ACC: Duke

ATLANTIC SUN: Liberty

BIG 12: Baylor

BIG EAST: Villanova

BIG SKY: Eastern Washington

BIG SOUTH: Radford

BIG TEN: Michigan State

BIG WEST: UC-Santa Barbara

COLONIAL: William & Mary

CONFERENCE USA: Western Kentucky

HORIZON: Wright State

IVY: Yale

METRO ATLANTIC: Monmouth

MID-AMERICAN: Bowling Green

MID-EASTERN: Norfolk State

MISSOURI VALLEY: Loyola-Chicago*

MOUNTAIN WEST: Nevada*

NORTHEAST: St. Francis

OHIO VALLEY: Belmont

PAC-12: Oregon

PATRIOT: Colgate

SEC: Florida

SOUTHERN: Furman*

SOUTHLAND: Stephen F. Austin

SWAC: Prairie View A & M

SUMMIT: South Dakota State

SUN BELT: Texas State

WCC: BYU

WAC: New Mexico State

*=won by a "bid stealer" that could potentially cost someone else an at-large berth

At-Large Bids (36)

AMERICAN (1): Houston



ACC (3): Louisville, Florida State, Virginia

BIG 12 (5): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas

BIG EAST (5): Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Marquette, Providence

BIG TEN (9): Maryland, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers, Indiana

MISSOURI VALLEY (1): Northern Iowa

MOUNTAIN WEST (1): San Diego State

PAC-12 (6): Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Arizona State, USC, UCLA

SEC (3): Kentucky, Auburn, LSU

WCC (2): Gonzaga, St. Mary's

Last four in: St. Mary's, Providence, UCLA, Texas

Last four out: Utah State, N.C. State, Richmond, Cincinnati

MIDWEST (INDIANAPOLIS)

Omaha

1. Kansas vs. 16. Prairie View A & M/Norfolk State

8. Illinois vs. 9. USC

Tampa

4. Creighton vs. 13. Bowling Green

5. Auburn vs. UCLA/St. Mary's

St. Louis

6. Iowa vs. 11. UCLA/St. Mary's

3. Louisville vs. 14. Western Kentucky

Cleveland

7. Florida vs. 10. Indiana

2. Dayton vs. 15. Colgate

EAST (NEW YORK)

Greensboro

1. Duke vs. 16. Monmouth

8. Texas Tech vs. 9. Wichita State

Albany

4. Arizona vs. 13. Wright State

5. Villanova vs. 12. Belmont

St. Louis

6. Ohio State vs. 11. Loyola-Chicago

3. Kentucky vs. 14. William & Mary

Greensboro

7. Colorado vs. 10. Rutgers

2. Maryland vs. 15. Vermont

WEST (LOS ANGELES)

Sacramento

1. San Diego State vs. 16. St. Francis

8. Marquette vs. 9. Oklahoma

Spokane

4. Oregon vs. 13. South Dakota State

5. Houston vs. 12. Liberty

Albany

6. Michigan vs. 11. Nevada

3. Seton Hall vs. 14. Eastern Washington

Spokane

7. West Virginia vs. 10. Northern Iowa

2. Gonzaga vs 15. UC-Santa Barbara

SOUTH (HOUSTON)

Omaha

1. Baylor vs. 16. Radford

8. Butler vs. 9. Virginia

Sacramento

4. BYU vs. 13. Yale

5. Penn State vs. 12. Providence/Texas

Tampa

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. New Mexico State

3. Florida State vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin

Cleveland

7. LSU vs. 10. Arizona State

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Texas State