Dusty May Reacts to Yaxel Lendeborg’s Statement Performance in NCAA Tournament

Michigan basketball star forward Yaxel Lendeborg had a big performance on Saturday afternoon (March 21) to lead the Wolverines to a 23-point (95-72) victory over Saint Louis to advance the squad to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6’9” All-American finished with a game-high 25 points, shooting an impressive 9-for-13 from the floor (69.2%), while also grabbing six rebounds.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) drives the ball while defended by Saint Louis Billikens center Robbie Avila (21) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After the game, head coach Dusty May was asked about Lendeborg’s performance and being more aggressive on the offensive end than he had been leading up to the tournament.

“Yeah, I think he fed off his teammates; they encouraged him to be more aggressive,” May said. ”He is still improving at playing off the ball and using Aday (Mara) and Morez (Johnson Jr.) and Elliot’s (Cadeau) leverage to put himself in position to score. When he is in the open floor, there have been a couple of times this year where he turned it over and that’s in the back of his mind. We want him to let it rip and we can live with a few Yax turnovers.”

In the opening round against Howard, it felt as if Lendeborg was way more passive and less involved in the offense, only finishing with nine points on five shot attempts.

Lendeborg's most impressive play of the day was a coast-to-coast dunk midway through the second half.

“That was incredible,” May said about the dunk. “I thought he went up and through some contact on the wrist and finished with a WWE body slam in the air and lands on balance. I’m in awe with some of the things our guys can do.”

One thing is for certain: if the No. 1-seeded Wolverines want to continue to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, they will need constant performances like today from their star.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks on while defended by Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Lendeborg and the Wolverines will now take on the winner of Texas Tech and Alabama, which takes place tomorrow evening.

