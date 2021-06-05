Incoming Wolverine Named Gatorade Player of the Year

It seems that things can only get better from here for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Basketball program. The Wolverines will welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the upcoming 2021 season, with guys like 6-10 forward Moussa Diabate, point guard Frankie Collins and guard Kobe Bufkin.

Headlining Michigan's 2021 class is 6-8 forward Caleb Houstan out of Montverde Academy (Fla.). Houstan closed out his High School career by leading Montverde to a GEICO High School National Championship after defeating Sunrise Christian by a score of 62-52. The top prospect led Montverde with 16 points, 12 of which came on three-pointers - including two late game three’s that prevented Sunrise Christian from clawing back into the game.

As a result of his stellar senior season, Houstan was recently named the Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Houstan was a huge addition for Juwan Howard’s 2021 class and the highly-rated forward is clearly excited about what Howard is building in Ann Arbor.

“I feel like the culture they’re building there is something that I really want to be a part of,” he told the News-Press, noting he couldn’t wait to work with head coach Juwan Howard. "It’s only a couple months away, so I can’t wait to get there and start working.”

The Wolverines finished the 2020-21 season making it to the Elite Eight for the 15th time in school history and the third time in the last eight seasons (more than any other college basketball program). In his second year in Ann Arbor, head coach Juwan Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and AP National Coach of the Year - along with becoming the first individual to ever play and coach as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Not only is Howard getting the No. 1 class for the 2021 recruiting cycle, he's also going to welcome back some significant talent - including guys like Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns Jr, Terrance Williams and Zeb Jackson. Howard also went back to the transfer portal to snag Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones, the Sun Belt Player of the Year and one of the best available point guards in the portal,

The biggest question mark at this point is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Hunter Dickinson. The 7-footer recently announced that he would be entering his name into the NBA draft and exploring his opportunities of playing at the highest level. Though it seems that his heart is with the NBA, Dickinson hired an NCAA approved agent in order to keep the door open for a possible return to Ann Arbor in 2021.