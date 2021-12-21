Skip to main content
    Michigan Basketball Game Cancelled

    Michigan basketball's game tonight has been cancelled due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Purdue Fort Wayne program.
    Author:

    Unfortunately, COVID is just not going away. Michigan basketball was set to host Purdue Fort Wayne tonight, but that's not going to happen. Here's the full release from the University of Michigan:

    The University of Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne athletic departments announced today (Tuesday, Dec. 21), the Wolverines men's basketball game against the Mastodons scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Purdue Fort Wayne program.

    "My first concern is for coach Coffman and his players," said David and Meredith Kaplan U-M head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard. "I have said many times that we are living in a new world and we need to continue to be safe and diligent with taking care of each other. While we are disappointed we can't play, we just want to make sure everyone is, and feels, safe and healthy."

    Fans who purchased single game tickets will receive a full refund. Further information will be provided by the ticket office as soon as possible. Fans with questions may contact the U-M Ticket Office via email at mtickets@umich.edu.

    Michigan's next game is scheduled for Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Central Florida. That game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off on ESPN2. 

