Dusty May's NCAA All-Time Tournament Record and Best Finish

After being an Assistant Head Coach at the University of Florida under Mike White, Dusty May took over the Head Coaching job at Florida Atlantic in 2018. Immediately after Dusty May took over the program, Florida Atlantic went from winning 12 games a year prior to his arrival, to winning 17 games in his first two years there. Then in year three Covid hits and they go 13-10 in what was a shortened season. After Covid is when his teams at FAU really started to take off, in 2021 they went 19-15. Then in 2022 they brought back most of the roster and ended up going 35-4 and made a run all the way to the Final Four. To understand where this Michigan team might be headed this year, let's dive more into Dusty May's NCAA Tournament record below and go over his best finish as a Head Coach.

Dusty May's deepest NCAA Tournament run

Dusty May has only been a Head Coach for seven years prior to this one, with with his first six years being at Florida Atlantic. His team at FAU didn't make the NCAA tournament until his 5th season there, which was in 2022-2023. That year they made a huge surprise run and made it all the way to the Final Four before eventually losing to the NCAA runner-up San Diego St. on a last second shot. It was a tremendous run to the Final Four for that FAU program who up to that point had only made one NCAA Tournament altogether. They ended up finishing 4-1 in the NCAA Tournament that season, and the year after that they made the NCAA Tournament again but lost to Northwestern in the first round.

Dusty May took a program who had only been to one NCAA Tournament prior to his arrival to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and the crowning achievement was obviously making it all the way to the Final Four in 2022-2023.

Dusty May's all time NCAA Tournament record

Following his run at FAU, Dusty May took over the Michigan program that had hit rock bottom in Juwan Howard's final year as the Head Coach, where they won just eight games overall. In Dusty's first year, he was able to improve their record by 19 games in just one off-season, and they went 27-10 in his first year at Michigan. They would end up losing to Auburn in the sweet 16, after they won their first two games in the NCAA Tournament. That means his total NCAA Tournament record as a Head Coach is a fairly impressive 6-3 entering this year's tournament. Considering what he had to work with at Florida Atlantic and in his first year at Michigan, without a ton of proof of concept, going 6-3 in your first nine NCAA Tournament games is quite impressive.

Hopefully for Michigan they'll be able to ride his NCAA Tournament success into another deep run in this year's tournament. One thing for certain is that this is the most talented team he's ever had. If all goes according to plan, that would mean coaching this team to the deepest tournament run he's ever had a Head Coach. We know anything can happen though in the NCAA Tournament, but based on what he's accomplished so far as a Head Coach, Dusty May has them poised for another great finish in this year's NCAA Tournament.