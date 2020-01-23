WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Danger Time

Steve Deace

Michigan has plummeted to 12th place in the Big Ten. Next stop, the NCAA Tournament bubble if the Wolverines don't figure something out. 

Michigan's once-promising basketball season threatens to downward spiral out of control, unless Juwan Howard has some answers he clearly didn't have in a ragged and uninspiring home loss Wednesday night to Penn State. It's the first time the Nittany Lions have won in Ann Arbor in a decade, and it was no fluke. Except for one 11-0 Michigan run in the first half, they were by far the better team the other 35 minutes to claim a rare prize in Big Ten basketball -- a road win. 

You're tempted to hope the return of Isaiah Livers, whenever that is, will be the antidote to the Wolverines' woes. And certainly the return of one of the most-gifted offensive weapons in the conference can only help. 

However, some fundamental flaws in Michigan have now been exposed, which have more to do with the Wolverines losing four of their last five than Livers being injured and out of the lineup. The first is Michigan can't get any key stops on the defensive end, and are playing horrifically bad defense as a whole right now. See this stat:

Furthermore, Teske can't stop anybody in the post, when a season ago he was the best defensive center in this conference. Yet he's hardly alone. Opponents can routinely get any look they want, as Penn State did whenever Michigan tried to make a run. Whatever defensive wizardry Howard had as an NBA assistant has not translated over to his first season at Michigan so far. Not to mention this Michigan team is solar systems away from playing the type of shutdown defense this team played the previous two seasons. 

Then there's the fact there just isn't enough playmakers on this team, unless Simpson comes up with something like he did against Purdue. That didn't happen against Penn State, sadly. Simpson had one of the worst games of his career. 

Obviously Livers' return would alleviate some of that, but the complementary pieces still aren't there. Every time you think David DeJulius or Brandon Johns have taken a step forward, they seem to take one back. Colin Castleton has not developed, and right now is buried on the bench. Maybe the return of Livers will open things up more for Franz Wagner, who doesn't always shoot it well but doesn't ever lack for confidence, either. 

Yet again, though, that's assuming Livers returns sometime soon, and his groin injury has already gone from day-to-day to month-for-month. 

In the meantime, it's up to Howard and his staff to right the ship. Unfortunately, Wednesday's showing didn't create any warm fuzzies in that regard -- more like the vapors. For example, Howard was forced to take timeouts in both halfs before the first TV timeout because of brutal play by the Wolverines. Either he didn't have his team prepared, or they didn't want to be prepared. 

This loss is not the ideal way to begin a defining stretch in the schedule for the Wolverines, who are currently projected as a 7 or 8 seed in most NCAA Tournament bracketologies. But in a deep league like this, it doesn't take much to start circling the drain, and it takes much more to make it stop. An experienced head coach like Chris Holtmann is struggling with that very thing at Ohio State right now, too, which reinforces Howard has his work cut out for him. 

Speaking of Ohio State, this was Michigan's worst home loss since a brutal showing against the Buckeyes back in 2016. The kind of loss that had plenty of folks wondering where the John Beilein era was headed, let alone that season. Thankfully, Beilein's Wolverines responded with one of the best three-year runs in the program's history. 

Here's hoping Howard has at least some of that mojo. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Video: Eli Brooks Talks After Penn State Loss

Junior guard Eli Brooks didn't have his best shooting night as Michigan lost by nine to Penn State at home.

Brandon Brown

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

TheBigLebowski10

Takeaways: Michigan Falters At Home As Offense Collapses

Following Michigan's 72-63 loss at Penn State, we examine what went wrong, and there is a lot to parse through.

MichaelSpath

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan is favored by five over the Nittany Lions for the game in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan needs a home win tonight but it's not going to be easy with Penn State in town.

Jake Sage

Opinion Roundtable: Why Can't Michigan Win On The Road?

Everyone in the Big Ten is struggling at it, but are there some underlying reasons why Michigan can't win on the road in the Big Ten?

Brandon Brown

Is Tonight's Michigan Hoops Game Vs. Penn State A Must-Win?

On Wednesday's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" we asked you how important tonight's game with Penn State is, and weighed in ourselves.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Discusses Sweep At Penn State

The Michigan hockey team took five of six points at Penn State, securing two wins over the Nittany Lions as U-M continued its ascent in the second half of the season.

MichaelSpath