Michigan Assistant Coach Emerging As Head Coach Candidate For Power 5 School

Juwan Howard and Michigan are on fire. The Wolverines are 14-1, No. 3 in the country and viewed as a No. 1 seed once March Madness rolls around. Because of that, one of Howard's assistants is being viewed as a candidate for the newly-available head coaching position at Boston College. BC Bulletin has the latest on BC's coaching search.

On Monday, Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons with the school. The Eagles are clearly not in a position right now to be considered a highly desirable destination given their lack of recent success and problems with facilities. Here are some names that could be potential candidates for the Eagles because of their ties to Boston College.

Howard Eisley - Michigan Assistant

A former Boston College guard, and currently on Juwan Howard's staff on a very hot Michigan team. Eisley has only been an assistant the collegiate level for two seasons so far, meaning his experience leaves something to be desired. But if BC wants to go young(ish) coach with BC ties, with P5 experience, Eisley might be the root to go.

Eisley isn't the only coach with Michigan ties who's being listed as a potential head coach for the Eagles either.

John Beilein - Former Michigan Head Coach

If Boston College is serious about bringing in a winner, Beilein would be a very intriguing choice. Though he is older (68 years old), he brings in a proven track record, Northeastern roots and a pedigree that could turn around the program very quickly.

This is how it goes. When coaches and coaching staffs have success, they get poached. All coaches are looking to move up in the profession and all want to succeed at the highest level. It's not viewed as a bad thing — quite the contrary actually — but it can be a bummer and certainly can derail continuity.

Eisley isn't as outspoken as fellow assistant Phil Martelli, but he's an NBA guy, like Howard, from Detroit and has obviously done great things with U-M's guards. Howard has earned trust when it comes to making hires, but replacing Eisley would be less than ideal based on how U-M has looked since he's been on the sidelines.