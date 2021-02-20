Franz Wagner Praises Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard is awesome at what he does. Same story, different week.

This edition, after a 7-point win over a scrappy Rutgers team, comes courtesy of sophomore Franz Wagner. The 6-9 swingman heaped praise onto Howard after the game. Wagner has been playing with a ton of confidence lately, which resulted in 20 points against the Scarlet Knights, and he credited his head coach for the mentality and performance. Wagner spoke about his confidence and what it's done for his game and then explained how Howard has been the architect for the results.