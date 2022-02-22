REPORT: Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard will not coach another game this season after an unfortunate series of events in Madison on Sunday.

It's not the news that Michigan fans wanted to hear but it's certainly the news that they expected to hear. Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to a report by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

The Big Ten is also reviewing the matter and is expected to hand down its own set of punishments for those involved.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game," read an official statement from the University on Sunday. "The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

More on this story to come.