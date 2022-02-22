U-M, Howard Release Statement Following Suspension

Following the announcement that he would be suspended for the remainder of the regular season, Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard issued a statement - along with U-M athletic director Warde Manuel.

You can read the full release below:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In response to today's (Monday, Feb. 21) release of the Big Ten Conference's findings and subsequent disciplinary decisions for the University of Michigan men's basketball team, U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics and U-M's David and Meredith Kaplan men's basketball coach have released the following statements.

U-M's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel

"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday. Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light."

U-M's David and Meredith Kaplan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry."

"I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too."

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Michigan News & Notes

Michigan has fully accepted all disciplinary actions handed down from the Big Ten Conference.



Effective immediately, has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season. Prior to reinstatement, all parties will meet to make a final decision prior to the Big Ten Tournament and any postseason participation.



The Wolverine will be led by associate head coach, starting with U-M's home game against Rutgers Feb. 23. Director of Basketball Operations will have a temporary elevation to the third assistant position.



U-M sophomore and freshman have been suspended for one game each for their involvement. Those suspensions take effect immediately.



No further disciplinary actions or comments will be made publicly.