Hunter Dickinson Wins Freshman Of The Week Again, Juwan Howard Explains Why

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson was once again named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a dominant performance against the Buckeyes in Michigan's 92-87 win in Columbus. Dickinson has now earned the honors seven times — good enough to tie Michigan's program record held by Trey Burke.

Dickinson has been incredible all year. The 7-footer is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest as a rookie and has been able to adapt to Big Ten play with ease. It doesn't seem to matter if teams double-team him or play him straight up — Dickinson makes the right play. Howard must be ecstatic, but doesn't seem to be surprised.

"Hunter's performances show to me exactly what I knew from the beginning and why I recruited him — he's a competitor," Howard said. "He's not going to shy away from competition."

Howard has instilled a "competitor's only" mantra for his program and Dickinson has certainly bought in. He remains level headed while on the court but has also shown plenty of fire when needed. Against Maryland in College Park, which is very close to where he played his high school ball, Dickinson picked up a technical foul after chirping at the Terps bench. He finished with a then-career high 26 points that day. On Sunday, Dickinson threw it down with two hands over two Buckeyes while being fouled (which wasn't called) and let out a roar that lasted the entire trip back down the court. When that game ended he had 22 points, nine rebounds, five of which were offensive, and two blocks.

Dickinson is a major reason why U-M is 16-1 and is showing no signs of slowing down. He's only missed double figures three times this year and has a good chance to break Burke's record with a little over two weeks remaining in the season. Next up will be Iowa, where Dickinson will face his biggest challenge of the season — player of the year candidate Luka Garza. If Dickinson, and Michigan, can come out on top in that one, they may end up naming the FOTW award after U-M's big frosh.