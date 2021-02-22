Hunter Dickinson Is Not Your Average Freshman

Everyone who watches Big Ten basketball knows that Michigan has a special player in freshman center Hunter Dickinson. The 7-footer has taken home Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors six times with a seventh likely on the way after his 22-point, 9-rebound performance against No. 4 ranked Ohio State in Columbus. Dickinson was a big part of Michigan's impressive win and afterwards, he showed why he's just as impressive of the court. Hearing him talk about the game, his big plays and his relationship with Juwan Howard make you realize just how special his rookie campaign has been.