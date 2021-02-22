FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Hunter Dickinson Is Not Your Average Freshman

Michigan's star freshman is a big reason why the Wolverines are 16-1.
Author:
Publish date:

Everyone who watches Big Ten basketball knows that Michigan has a special player in freshman center Hunter Dickinson. The 7-footer has taken home Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors six times with a seventh likely on the way after his 22-point, 9-rebound performance against No. 4 ranked Ohio State in Columbus. Dickinson was a big part of Michigan's impressive win and afterwards, he showed why he's just as impressive of the court. Hearing him talk about the game, his big plays and his relationship with Juwan Howard make you realize just how special his rookie campaign has been.

hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Is Not Your Average Freshman

chaundee brown
Basketball

Michigan Outlasts Ohio State In High-Octane, Top 5 Battle

juwan howard isaiah livers
Basketball

John Beilein Has A Message For Juwan Howard

Jim Harbaugh
Football

REPORT: Harbaugh Adds Another Ravens Coach To His Staff

franz wagner juwan howard
Basketball

Franz Wagner Praises Juwan Howard

jim harbaugh mel tucker
Football

BREAKING: Former Wolverine Announces Transfer to Rival Program

Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin
Football

2021 Power Rankings: Big Ten Football Coaches

brian-jean-mary
Football

What Brian Jean-Mary Leaving Michigan Means