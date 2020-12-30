Hunter Dickinson Has The Juice

Sometimes players are just ready for the big time. Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson is one of those players.

That's not me saying that either. That's coming from Michigan assistant Phil Martelli, who has more than 40 years of coaching experience under his belt. Martelli met with the media and couldn't keep from smiling when talking about the young big.

"Some guys play when the popcorn is popping," Martelli said of Dickinson. "It's fascinating to watch because in a lot of ways he's just scratching the surface."

Martell spoke about Dickinson for more than two minutes, which is rare for a coach who has seen as much as Martelli has. He's seen everything you can possibly imagine on the basketball court, but he seems taken aback by what Dickinson is on the court and as a young man.

Dickinson has been the freshman of the week three times out of seven total weeks and is nearly averaging a double-double with 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game through seven games. Most are already penciling him in as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and it may end up not being very close if he continues his current clip.

Whether it's on the court, during practice or off the court, Dickinson seems to have won over his coaches and teammates in a big way. Fifth-year senior Austin Davis has beyond complimentary of his "student" as has head coach Juwan Howard, and now Martelli is joining in as well. Compliments and praise don't win games, but talented, hard-working, efficient players do, and that's exactly what Dickinson is.