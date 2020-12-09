Michigan Set To Host Toledo For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

Michigan was originally scheduled to play N.C. State later today in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issue within the Wolfpack program, so now U-M will host nearby Toledo instead.

The Rockets possess a 3-2 record with wins over Oakland, Cleveland State and Eastern Michigan, along with losses against Bradley and Xavier. The two losses were by just five points combined. Toledo can really fill it up from the outside, shooting 40.9% from three-point range, which is good for No. 28 in the country. Michigan's length could cause some problems, but the Rockets will knock down outside shots if left open. Four players are scoring in double figures for the Rockets, led by Marreon Jackson (16.0 ppg), Setric Millner Jr. (15.8 ppg), Ryan Rollins (15.0 ppg) and Spencer Littleson (12.8 ppg).

Toledo doesn't have any 7-footers, so freshman Hunter Dickinson could feast yet again against a MAC opponent. The big rookie has scored in double figures in all four games of his young career including a high of 19 against Oakland. Dickinson, along with sophomore Franz Wagner, is also pacing the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game. Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown is shooting the lights out from distance with 11 three pointers on 25 attempts and has proven to be a better score than most thought.

Michigan leads the all-time series against Toledo, 13-8, but the two teams haven't played in 37 years despite being just about 60 miles apart. That last matchup occurred on Nov. 26, 1983, with Michigan winning 55-52. The Wolverines will try to get to 5-0 with a win over the Rockets before starting Big Ten play.