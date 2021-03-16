FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Everything Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith And Isaiah Livers Said About The Tournament

Michigan is a No. 1 seed and still believes it can make a run even without Isaiah Livers.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan basketball looked as good as anyone in the country at times this year. Sure, they're not the same team without senior forward Isaiah Livers, but they're still very talented and capable of getting hot at the right time.

Freshman Hunter Dickinson thinks the team has the right formula to be competitive every night. Graduate transfer Mike Smith is ecstatic to be playing for a winning team, which could make him a dangerous man come tourney time. Finally, Livers is disappointed that he'll be on the sidelines, but excited about leading in a different role. The trio talks about all that and more in the video above.

isaiah livers
Basketball

Everything Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith And Isaiah Livers Said About The Tournament

hunter dickinson
Basketball

It’s Time For Dickinson To Flip The Switch

john beilein
Basketball

John Beilein Could Coach Against Michigan

mike smith
Basketball

Know Your Enemy: Michigan's Two Potential First Round Opponents

Michigan celebrates Big Ten Championship
Basketball

Michigan Reacts, Juwan Howard Speaks After No. 1 Seeding Revealed

juwan howard michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan's Road To The Championship Revealed

Michigan celebrates Big Ten Championship
Basketball

Selection Sunday: Here's How To Watch

daxton hill
Football

Michigan Players Talk Spring Practice, New Coaches, New Approaches, More