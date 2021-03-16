Everything Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith And Isaiah Livers Said About The Tournament

Michigan basketball looked as good as anyone in the country at times this year. Sure, they're not the same team without senior forward Isaiah Livers, but they're still very talented and capable of getting hot at the right time.

Freshman Hunter Dickinson thinks the team has the right formula to be competitive every night. Graduate transfer Mike Smith is ecstatic to be playing for a winning team, which could make him a dangerous man come tourney time. Finally, Livers is disappointed that he'll be on the sidelines, but excited about leading in a different role. The trio talks about all that and more in the video above.