Juwan Howard And Isaiah Livers Discuss Heated Timeout Exchange

Juwan Howard and Isaiah Livers appeared to get into it during Michigan's match up against Oakland, but the two were all smiles after the win.

Sometimes players and coaches get into it. Sometimes it's good and sometimes it's very damaging. From the looks of it, the dust up between senior forward Isaiah Livers and head coach Juwan Howard was all in the name of heated competition and between two men who respect each other.

During a timeout in the first half, the television broadcast caught Howard and Livers barking at each other, which eventually resulted in Howard walking out of the huddle. Livers responded in a big way, scoring 22 points and leading Michigan to a challenging overtime win over Oakland.

After the game, both Livers and Howard smiled about the "altercation" and chalked it up to accountability, striving for greatness and lackluster play up to that point in the game.