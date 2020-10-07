SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Juwan Howard On Coaching His Son Jace In The No. 25 Jersey

BrandonBrown

Juwan Howard couldn't contain his emotions when he was hired as Michigan's head basketball coach. He's gone on record several times calling himself a "cryer" even. He's an emotional, passionate guys when it comes to Michigan. He's also very emotional when it comes to his family. Now, those two worlds will combine.

Howard's son Jace is a freshman on the basketball team and will even wear his dad's famed No. 25. Howard spoke at length about what it's like to see his son in that jersey, on this team and during this stage of his life. 

Very cool stuff from Juwan. 

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dynamic RB Chris Evans Is Back With A Calming Veteran Presence

Now that Michigan running back Chris Evans is back on the team, the Wolverines benefit in terms of both leadership and playmaking ability.

Eric Rutter

The Five Most Interesting Things Don Brown Said: Oct. 5, 2020

Don Brown is always good for a quote or two.

BrandonBrown

Joe Milton's Ability To Read Defenses Is On A New Level

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has had a big offseason, and he's eager to show how much he has grown.

Eric Rutter

Gemon Green Surging Towards Starting Spot At Cornerback

Michigan's secondary will be filled with youth in 2020, but one young cornerback is making his case to start when Week 1 arrives.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Offers 2021 Safety And Indiana Commit Maurice Freeman

Michigan is still looking for safety help in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

Don Brown Applauds The Depth Of Michigan's Defensive Linemen

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been impressed with his DL depth as of late, and Julius Welschof might have earned the most praise.

Eric Rutter

Giles Jackson Needs To Be Michigan's Version Of Tyreek Hill

Giles Jackson could and should have a breakout year as a sophomore.

BrandonBrown

Will Aidan Hutchinson And Kwity Paye Be First-Team All-Conference Players In 2020?

Michigan defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye are set for big years in 2020 if all goes to plan.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: Thoughts On Dax Hill, Joe Milton, Nico Collins

What our insiders like about Michigan's QB room, plus thoughts on the offensive line, Nico Collins and Daxton Hill.

MichaelSpath

by

Jason6711

Jon Jansen Sees Ed Warinner As Unsung Hero Of Michigan's Offense

With four new starters up front, Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner will be a key to success in 2020.

Eric Rutter

by

Mr.vokits