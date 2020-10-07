Juwan Howard On Coaching His Son Jace In The No. 25 Jersey

Juwan Howard couldn't contain his emotions when he was hired as Michigan's head basketball coach. He's gone on record several times calling himself a "cryer" even. He's an emotional, passionate guys when it comes to Michigan. He's also very emotional when it comes to his family. Now, those two worlds will combine.

Howard's son Jace is a freshman on the basketball team and will even wear his dad's famed No. 25. Howard spoke at length about what it's like to see his son in that jersey, on this team and during this stage of his life.

Very cool stuff from Juwan.