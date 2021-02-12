Highlights From Juwan Howard's Press Conference After Extended Layoff

Juwan Howard met with the media on Friday morning for the first time in over two weeks and obviously had a lot to talk about. Howard was asked about the layoff itself and how he felt about it, what he missed while he was away from his team, the rust levels and more.

Howard didn't say much about Wisconsin specifically, but did say that he and his team would play the Badgers "outside in the snow" if necessary — and I don't think he was joking. He referenced his upbringing in Chicago and made sure that everyone understood that playing in the cold and snow is part of a basketball player's life in the Windy City. The two teams will play inside the warm and cozy Kohl Center, but it's clear that Howard is ready to get back on the floor and would suit up whenever, wherever.