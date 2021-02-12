FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Highlights From Juwan Howard's Press Conference After Extended Layoff

With Michigan basketball set to return to the floor on Sunday after a two-week layoff, Juwan Howard had plenty to say.
Author:
Publish date:

Juwan Howard met with the media on Friday morning for the first time in over two weeks and obviously had a lot to talk about. Howard was asked about the layoff itself and how he felt about it, what he missed while he was away from his team, the rust levels and more. 

Howard didn't say much about Wisconsin specifically, but did say that he and his team would play the Badgers "outside in the snow" if necessary — and I don't think he was joking. He referenced his upbringing in Chicago and made sure that everyone understood that playing in the cold and snow is part of a basketball player's life in the Windy City. The two teams will play inside the warm and cozy Kohl Center, but it's clear that Howard is ready to get back on the floor and would suit up whenever, wherever.

juwan howard
Basketball

Highlights From Juwan Howard's Press Conference After Extended Layoff

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard, Wolverines Beyond Ready To Return To Action

ben vansumeren
Football

Michigan Linebacker Announces Transfer

alex vansumeren
Recruiting

Alex VanSumeren Discusses Decommitment From Michigan

taylor lewan
Football

Taylor Lewan Thinks Jim Harbaugh Should Be Gone

Michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Football: Three Reasons Why Expectations Are Always High

tom brady
Football

VIDEO: Tampa Tom Becomes Tequila Tom During Bucs Celebration

juwan howard michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Will Be Fine When Action Resumes