Juwan Howard, Wolverines Beyond Ready To Return To Action

Juwan Howard and his guys are definitely ready to play after being away from the court for two weeks.

It's been 21 days since Michigan has played a basketball game and Juwan Howard is over it.

The Wolverines are set to return against Wisconsin on Sunday and it's very clear that Howard and his guys are beyond ready to hit the hardwood.

"It was beautiful this past Sunday when we first had an opportunity get back together and have a workout," Howard said. "It was like having my first day at school. You have a pause throughout the summer and you’re looking forward to seeing some of your old friends and new classmates and you’re excited about putting on your fresh new clothes and your fresh pair of sneakers. That’s how I compared it to our first day [back at] practice. We all were excited like it was the first day of school.

"Our guys will continue to work each and every day to improve. We trust this staff that come Sunday we’ll be ready to play. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but from start to finish, we’re gonna give our best effort."

Howard and Michigan are sitting at No. 3 despite not playing a game in three weeks and still have just one loss on the season. The Wolverines will almost certainly have some rust to knock off, but as was outlined earlier at Wolverine Digest, Michigan has the skills, make up, depth and experience to get back up to speed in a hurry. We'll find out in two days just how long that process takes.