Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Hunter Dickinson Goes Blue

Steve Deace

Almost from the moment Juwan Howard took over the Michigan basketball program, he's had his eyes on Hunter Dickinson as one of his primary recruiting targets. On Friday, that focus finally paid off. 

Dickinson, from the legendary high school program at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, finally made it official. The 7 foot 2 inch pure center will be a centerpiece to Howard's vital 2020 recruiting class. 

Dickinson is rated the No. 34 overall prospect in the country according to the 247 Composite, and the 6th-best center in the class. He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Florida State, and Duke.  

Here's some of Dickinson's highlights courtesy of Rivals:

Dickinson is the third commit to Howard's 2020 recruiting class, which will be counted on heavily to restock next season's roster. He joins consensus 5-star Isaiah Todd, who still could elect to play professionally overseas, and consensus 4-star combo guard Zeb Jackson. Jackson is already signed, while Todd elected to wait until the spring. 

Michigan is also the favorite to eventually land Howard's son Jace, a 3-star small forward, while gaining momentum with forward Terrance Williams. The one-time Georgetown commit is currently ranked No. 83 in the 247 Composite, and is reportedly close with Dickinson. Should the Wolverines finish this class with those five players, they would be given a score of 68.09 according to 247 Sports. 

To put that score in perspective, that would easily be the top 2020 class in the Big Ten and No. 4 overall in the country. It would also be the highest-ranked class to come into the Big Ten since 2016, and the fourth-highest rated class in the conference in the past 15 years (according to the 247 Composite). 

Not bad for a coaching rookie. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh was viewed as a guru at the position before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Video: Franz Wagner Shows Love To Allen Iverson

Brandon Brown

Franz Wagner showed up to a media availability wearing a very cool Allen Iverson hoodie from Germany.

Video: Jon Runyan Jr. Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Jon Runyan Jr. has played a lot of football and knows what to look for in a team like Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/19/19

Steve Deace

The 2020 Big Ten football recruiting class rankings are a carbon copy of the 2019 Big Ten football season.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Tight End

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh has always used his tight ends well and did again this year even in a new offense.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/18/19

Steve Deace

My Early Signing Day thoughts on recruiting rankings, which are both overrated and underrated, depending on your program's expectations.

A Michigan Football Fan's Guide To The Next 9 Months

Steve Deace

Here's what awaits Michigan football fans each month between now and kickoff to the 2020 season.

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Brandon Brown

Michigan is facing Alabama in a couple of weeks but it's not exactly the Alabama team we've watched over the last several years.

Michigan Hockey All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

Over the past decade, 30 Michigan hockey players have been NHL Draft picks and 16 different players earned first- or second-team all-league honors. Let's take a look at the 10 players that elevated above the rest.