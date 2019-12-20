Hunter Dickinson Goes Blue

Almost from the moment Juwan Howard took over the Michigan basketball program, he's had his eyes on Hunter Dickinson as one of his primary recruiting targets. On Friday, that focus finally paid off.

Dickinson, from the legendary high school program at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, finally made it official. The 7 foot 2 inch pure center will be a centerpiece to Howard's vital 2020 recruiting class.

Dickinson is rated the No. 34 overall prospect in the country according to the 247 Composite, and the 6th-best center in the class. He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Florida State, and Duke.

Here's some of Dickinson's highlights courtesy of Rivals:

Dickinson is the third commit to Howard's 2020 recruiting class, which will be counted on heavily to restock next season's roster. He joins consensus 5-star Isaiah Todd, who still could elect to play professionally overseas, and consensus 4-star combo guard Zeb Jackson. Jackson is already signed, while Todd elected to wait until the spring.

Michigan is also the favorite to eventually land Howard's son Jace, a 3-star small forward, while gaining momentum with forward Terrance Williams. The one-time Georgetown commit is currently ranked No. 83 in the 247 Composite, and is reportedly close with Dickinson. Should the Wolverines finish this class with those five players, they would be given a score of 68.09 according to 247 Sports.

To put that score in perspective, that would easily be the top 2020 class in the Big Ten and No. 4 overall in the country. It would also be the highest-ranked class to come into the Big Ten since 2016, and the fourth-highest rated class in the conference in the past 15 years (according to the 247 Composite).

Not bad for a coaching rookie.