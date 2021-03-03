March Madness: Most Memorable Michigan Moments

Michigan is no stranger to creating some of the most memorable moments in tournament history.

The Michigan Wolverines have been responsible for some of the most memorable moments in March Madness history. From heartbreak to triumph, here are some of the top moments that Michigan fans will never forget.

The Timeout

When: 1993 National Championship Game

Where: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans (La.)

Who: Michigan vs North Carolina

Though painful for the Wolverine faithful, the 1993 championship game between Michigan and North Carolina is one of the most memorable championship games of all-time - particularly for how it ended.

Michigan’s FAB Five had ascended to rockstar status within the sports world and had reached their second consecutive national championship game, this time to face off against the Tar Heels. It was a battle between two college basketball juggernauts that lived up to the hype. The two teams traded blows for a better part of the evening, leading to a finish that would become one of the most iconic moments in college basketball history. With 20 seconds left in the game, Chris Webber - a sophomore at the time - took the rebound off of a missed North Carolina free throw with the Wolverines trailing 73-71.

The rest is history.

Chatman Downs The Hoosiers

When: 2016 Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis (Ind.)

Who: No. 8 Michigan vs No. 1 Indiana

No. 8 Michigan was a heavy underdog playing in what amounted to be a home game for the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Facing off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Hoosiers were expected to make quick work of a Wolverine team that had limped its way into the tournament by losing four of the last five regular season contests. Indiana, on the other hand, had reached the conference tournament with a five-game winning streak and a No. 1 seed.

In spite of the odds against them, the Wolverines came prepared for the fight and took it to the Hoosiers all afternoon. With 20 seconds left and the game tied at 69, Michigan forced an Indiana turnover and proceeded down the court with a chance to win it. Sophomore Kam Chatman, who was only on the court because Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had foulded out, made the most of his opportunity to say the least.

Poole Buzzer Beater

When: 2016 NCAA Tournament - Second Round

Where: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita (Kan.)

Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 6 Houston

Though it was a rather ugly game for both teams for the better part of the evening, the finish more than made up for an otherwise uneventful contest.

With a chance to seal the game and go up by two possessions, Houston’s Devin Davis missed two free throws with 3.9 seconds left. The Wolverines called a timeout and Beilein drew up the play. Isaiah Livers tossed the inbounds pass to Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman near midcourt. After two quick dribbles, Abdur-Rahkman found freshman Jordan Poole well-covered on the right wing...but it didn’t matter.

Burke From The Moon

When: 2013 NCAA Tournament, South Regional Semifinals

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Who: No. 4 Michigan vs No. 1 Kansas

Trey Burke is one of the coldest Wolverines of all time - and he proved it on the night of March 29th, 2013.

With 12 seconds left in regulation, No. 4 Michigan was trailing No. 1 Kansas by a score of 76-73 in the south regional semifinals . After Kansas missed the front end of a one-and-one that would have likely sealed the Wolverines fate, Tim Hardaway Jr. took the rebound and passed the ball to Burke. With time running out, Burke dribbled the ball to the left wing and pulled up from 30 feet out.

Higgins Delivers

When: 1989 NCAA Tournament - Final Four

Where: Kingdome, Seattle (Wash.)

Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 1 Illinois

Michigan had ended the 1989 regular season on a sour note, losing to Illinois by a score of 89-73 in Ann Arbor. However, the Wolverines would get a shot at revenge later on in the tournament when the two programs faced one another in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

With the game tied at 81-81, Michigan had possession with a chance to win it. Junior forward Sean Higgins grabbed an offensive rebound and made the biggest play of his college career - sending the Michigan Wolverines to the 1989 National Championship game.

Robinson Seals It

When: 1989 National Championship

Where: Kingdome, Seattle (Wash.)

Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 3 Seton Hall

With just three seconds left on the clock, Michigan trailed Seton Hall by a score of 79-78 in the 1989 National Championship game. Rumeal Robinson approached the free throw line to attempt the first of a one-and-one - knowing full well that a miss would likely cost the Wolverines the championship.

After Seton Hall called a timeout to try an ice Robinson, he approached the line and drained the first free throw to tie it up. The next one would make history...