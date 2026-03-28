Michigan vs. Tennessee Tactical Breakdown: How the Wolverines Can Beat the Volunteers

Michigan was in a back and forth affair with Alabama early, with the Wolverines down two headed into halftime. The second half was a very different game, and it was a game dictated by Michigan. Michigan made a conscious choice to slow down the tempo and turn it into more of a half court game, in which Alabama was just not comfortable playing in. In the end, Michigan wound up controlling the second half and went to to win 90-77 over the Crimson Tide.

The six seed Tennessee Volunteers on the other hand used a great second half to propel them to victory over the two seed Iowa State Cyclones, who were without their star forward Joshua Jefferson. Tennessee crushed Iowa State on the glass, both offense and defense, and that's largely what helped them to win that game. They out rebounded Iowa State 34-22 on their way to a 76-62 victory. Now Michigan will take on Tennessee in this Elite Eight matchup with the winner advancing to the Final Four. Let's dive more into three ways the Wolverines can win this game below.

Hold their own on the glass

This is in my opinion the biggest key for Michigan in this game. Tennessee is a relentless rebounding team, on both offense and defense. The Volunteers are 3rd nationally in total rebounds per game, and 1st nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Michigan will undoubtedly have their hands full keeping this team off the glass. Michigan doesn't have to dominate the rebounding battle in this game but they have to keep it close to give themselves a good chance to win this game.

Force Tennessee into tough shots

Tennessee despite being in the Elite Eight, it not a very good shooting team. They rank 149 nationally in two point field goal percentage, and 175th nationally in three point percentage. Michigan on the other hand is 2nd nationally in two point shooting percentage, and 29th in three point shooting percentage. They should have a big edge here in this game, as Tennessee is often too reliant on the rebounding battle to try and win games. If Michigan's defense payed like it did in that second half of the Alabama game, with blocking shots all over the place and forcing the Crimson Tide into tough contested three's, they should be able to win this game semi-comfortably. However if Michigan is playing defense more like that first half Alabama game, it might be a different story. Tennessee themselves aren't a good shooting team so as long as you don't give them too many good looks, Michigan's defense should be in a good spot here.

Take care of the basketball

Michigan's offense has struggled with turnovers all year, and Tennessee is a good defense. They will play in Michigan's face and try to force Michigan into turning it over a bunch. Given that Michigan should have the shooting advantage in this game, holding onto the basketball will be key. If Tennessee can force Michigan into 10+ turnovers, it might be exactly what they need to stay in this game. Michigan ranks 205th nationally in turnovers per game at 11.7, but if they can keep it below 10 in this game I'll feel good about their chances to win.

Michigan should have the advantage here once again in this game, with seemingly good fortune that the 2nd seeded Iowa State Cyclones were knocked out by this 6th seeded Tennessee Volunteers team. Michigan is the better team on paper in this game, and Tennessee's offense isn't near as scary as Alabama's was. As long as Michigan can hold their own in the rebounding battle, force Tennessee into tough shots like they did to Alabama in the second half, and take care of the basketball, they should be able to win this Elite Eight matchup and advance to the Final Four.