Friendly Reminder: Juwan Howard Is From South Side Chicago

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard is generally regarded as one of the nicest, most likeable people you’ll ever meet. Whether it’s former coaches, former teammates, current coaches or players on his roster, Juwan Howard earns tremendous respect from those around him everywhere he goes.

In fact, he is so nice that a lot of people simply forget that he’s also a ferocious competitor who grew up on the south side of Chicago - something he reminded everyone of today.

During a timeout midway through the second half of Thursday’s game against Maryland, Howard exchanged words with Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon. Though the two coaches provided different stories on exactly what was said, it’s clear that Howard took an issue with it - and the switch flipped. Howard needed to be restrained by both players and coaches alike, as he shouted in the direction of Maryland’s bench and attempted to get to Turgeon.

Howards reaction may have shocked many who had become accustomed to the “Mr. Nice Guy” side of Michigan’s second year coach, but it definitely wasn’t a surprise to anyone who knows Howard or has followed his career. It was a look at Juwan Howard as the All-American blue chip recruit out of Chicago Vocational Career Academy, the starting center for Michigan’s Fab Five and the 20 year NBA veteran. In short, it was a look at Juwan Howard as the ultimate competitor. All of the history that fueled Howards competitive spirit throughout his entire basketball career came rushing to a head and spilled over in spectacular fashion.

Howard would end up receiving two technical fouls during his outburst, causing him to be ejected with 10:44 left in the second half and the Wolverines leading 57-47.

During the postgame press conference, it wasn’t long before Juwan Howard was asked to explain what led to the confrontation. Making clear he was only going to discuss it once, Howard reminded everyone of how he was raised and where he came from.

“I don’t know how you guys were raised, but how I was raised by my Grandmother and also by Chicago, because I was raised by Chicago and I grew up on the south side,” Howard said. “When guys charge you it's time to defend yourself...and especially when a grown man charges you.”

Though Howard would later go on to apologize for the way he conducted himself, there was no shortage of folks who expressed their love for the fire they saw from the Big Ten Coach of the Year.