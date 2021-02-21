John Beilein Has A Message For Juwan Howard

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines traveled into Columbus on Sunday afternoon and defeated the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 92-87. The latest win for the Wolverines put them at 16-1 on the season and in the top spot in the Big Ten conference.

Though it was an absolute battle from start to finish, the Wolverines came prepared for the fight. Chaundee Brown finished with 15 points and made several big-time shots in the first half. Leading all Michigan scorers was true freshman Hunter Dickinson, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Seemingly unaffected from a long layoff due to COVID issues, the Wolverines have responded by going 3-0 after the two week layoff - including two big road wins at No. 21 Wisconsin and the latest against No. 4 Ohio State.

Leading the effort is second-year head coach Juwan Howard, who went from questionable hire to a leading candidate for college basketball’s coach of the year. Though Howard inherited a program in great shape thanks to his predecessor John Beilein, the former head coach believes Juwan Howard has taken the program to the next level and is building something special.

Howard and the Wolverines return home to face No. 11 Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Crisler Center. The matchup with Iowa presents another big challenge for Michigan as they continue their quest of capturing the Big Ten regular season championship for the first time since 2014.