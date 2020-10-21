Mike Smith Talks Bond With Teammates, Special Culture Under Juwan Howard

Graduate transfer guard Mike Smith is already one of the guys. He's got a unique bond with just about everyone on the roster and he went over several of those with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

For Smith, it doesn't seem to matter if it's a freshman, a fellow senior, a guard like himself or a big like Austin Davis — he's getting along with them and hanging out with them off the court. He believes that kind of bond is invaluable in basketball and credits Juwan Howard for creating that type of culture in Ann Arbor in just one year.