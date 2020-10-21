SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Mike Smith Talks Bond With Teammates, Special Culture Under Juwan Howard

BrandonBrown

Graduate transfer guard Mike Smith is already one of the guys. He's got a unique bond with just about everyone on the roster and he went over several of those with the media on Tuesday afternoon. 

For Smith, it doesn't seem to matter if it's a freshman, a fellow senior, a guard like himself or a big like Austin Davis — he's getting along with them and hanging out with them off the court. He believes that kind of bond is invaluable in basketball and credits Juwan Howard for creating that type of culture in Ann Arbor in just one year.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nico Collins Talks About His Decision To Leave Michigan

Former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins explains his decision not to opt back in for the 2020 campaign.

Eric Rutter

by

Da Ti

5 'Crazy' Predictions For Michigan's 2020 Season

The Wolverine Digest staff combined to offer five outside the box predictions that might be more likely than you think.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

CJK5H

Charbonnet: RB Room Rallying Around Chris Evans

Michigan's running back room will be very deep this year, and much of the continuity is credited to Chris Evans' return.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Austin Davis Critiques Himself To Perfection

Fifth-year senior center Austin Davis knows what he has to do to take his game to another level.

BrandonBrown

Brad Hawkins Confident In U-M's Defense Ahead Of Minnesota Game

Michigan safety Brad Hawkins shared why he's confident heading into the Minnesota game on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

Harbaugh: Stunting Minnesota's Passing Offense Will Be 'Great Challenge'

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive tackle Carlo Kemp explained just how dangerous Minnesota's offense is on Monday.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Mike Smith Compares Role At Columbia To New Role At Michigan

Mike Smith is a veteran point guard who should be able to help Michigan this year.

BrandonBrown

Brad Hawkins: Vincent Gray Up To The Task For Minnesota

Michigan safety Brad Hawkins gave his take on how U-M will slow down Rashod Bateman this Saturday.

Eric Rutter

5 Fool-Proof Guarantees For Michigan Vs. Minnesota

Though Michigan has many unknowns heading into the 2020 season, Wolverine Digest presented five rock solid guarantees for Week 1's contest against Minnesota.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Harbaugh Praises OL For Size, Athleticism Ahead Of Battle With Minnesota

Michigan's offensive line may enter the 2020 season in a better position than many expect.

Eric Rutter