Stock up and stock down following Michigan's loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl

Michigan lost to Texas by two touchdowns in the Citrus Bowl, 41 to 27. Overall it was not a good performance from the Michigan team but they were also dealing with a ton of injuries and had some key opt-outs as well. They did play hard and seemed to want to win this game though, which will all the coaching changes that have happened this month is something to commend them for. Let's dive into who helped and hurt their stock for Michigan in this game below.

Stock up: Cole Sullivan

Cole Sullivan is such a good player at linebacker. He's very instinctive and he's a tackling machine. He's just seemingly always around the football as he totaled 7 tackles with 1 pass deflection and a fumble recovery on special teams as well. He has been really good this back half of the year for Michigan and he's poised for an All-Big Ten type season next year for Michigan defense in 2026.

Stock down: Zeke Berry

Zeke Berry was just flat out bad in this game. He simply looked outmatched athletically against this Texas wide receiver core on multiple occasions. PFF had him graded at a 49.6, as Michigan's third worst defensive player in this one. He got beat multiple times and it was pretty clear that Texas was trageting him through the air throughout the game and it worked well for them to do so. Zeke technically has an NFL Draft decision to make after this game but by how he played in this one, I would be very surprised to see him declare for the Draft with how badly he got beat out there in this one.

Stock up: Andrew Marsh

He only ended up with 3 catches for 10 yards and 1 TD, but he also had three nice kickoff returns that led to good field position for Michigan's offense. On the TD play, he made a nice grab and shook off a Texas defender, who could've tackled him for no gain on the play, and then was able to dive into the end zone for a TD. He's a special player and he showed it once again in this game for Michigan despite a relatively quiet day in the box score.

Stock down: Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood was not at his best in this game, as he finished with only 199 passing yards on 42 attempts. He also threw 3 INT's as it was a bad game for him mechanics and decision making wise throughout the game. He still has a lot of talent but he also has a lot of improving he needs to do heading into his Sophomore year in college.

Stock up: LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng got some good playing time in this game, and he acquitted himself well. PFF graded him at a 72.4, as Michigan's second best defender to play in the Citrus Bowl. He ended up with only 1 tackle on the box score but he had a nice pass rush rep to put some pressure on Arch Manning and force a bad throw once as well. He looks like he's earned more playing time next year and could possibly be a starter if Michigan loses Jimmy Rolder to the NFL.

Stock down: Enow Etta

Enow Etta was a player I was really excited about as a recruit because he was very highly ranked due to his athleticism. So far in Ann Arbor, he hasn't lived up to the hype and was pretty bad in this game too. He graded out as Michigan's worst defender in the game according to PFF, and let's hope Michigan scheme change on defense can help him next year to take advantage of some of the athleticism he has on the defensive line. He has the talent to be an impact player up front but he just hasn't looked the part in this scheme he's been playing in so far at Michigan.