Juwan Howard Weighs In On Michigan/N.C. State Game Postponement

Unfortunately, Michigan's game against N.C. State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been postponed due to COVID complications.

After rumors began to swirl about Michigan's game with N.C. State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge being in jeopardy due to COVID-19 complications, it has officially been postponed as of just a little bit ago.

The Michigan basketball program has since put out an official statement with quotes from head coach Juwan Howard about the decision.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Monday, Dec. 7) that the men's basketball ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against North Carolina State scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 9) at Crisler Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns within the Wolfpack program. The two programs will try and pursue future rescheduling opportunities at a later date.

The U-M postponement marks the second straight game paused for N.C. State, which was scheduled to face Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun's "Bubbleville" this past Saturday (Dec. 5). That game was delayed due to positive tests within N.C. State's program.

Michigan has continued to follow the Big Ten protocols and remains healthy with no current COVID-related issues.

The Wolverines (4-0) are scheduled to open Big Ten play on Sunday, (Dec. 13) against Penn State at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

"Far too often have I had to say we are all living in unprecedented times," Juwan Howard said. "Our main concern is the health and safety of Coach Keatts, his players as well as all of those within the N.C. State program. It is unfortunate we have to postpone this ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. It would have been fun. However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing to do for everyone."