Michigan's Road To The Championship Revealed

The Wolverines enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed for the third time in program history.

After posting a 2-3 record in their final five games, the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines will look to get back on track this Saturday as they await the winner between Mount St. Mary’s and Southern Texas.

In order for Michigan to regain its mojo, they’ll need someone to fill the massive void left by senior forward Isaiah Livers, who suffered a fracture in his right foot against Maryland during the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Though many are anticipating his season has come to an end, Livers made clear that he's not ruling out a return just yet.

"This world is full of possibilities. You never know, I could be back out there," Livers said. "I don't want people to write me off yet. I'm still going to rehab and work my butt off to get back with this team because I know we're going to make a run and I want to be there for it."

In the meantime, senior guard Chaundee Brown and junior forward Brandon Johns are the two Wolverines who will need to step up big time if Michigan has any shot at making a deep run in the tournament. The Wolverines will also lean heavily on Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson, who’s averaging a team high 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

