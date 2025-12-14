Dusty May, Elliot Cadeau and Yaxel Lendeborg speak on second-half takeover vs. Maryland
On Saturday evening, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines basketball team traveled to College Park, Md., where they secured a 101-83 win over Maryland.
As of late, the Wolverines have been rolling past opponents, winning games by more than 30 points and taking large leads early. However, the Terrapins gave UofM trouble in the first half as they took a 50-45 lead into the half.
“It definitely felt good (to be in a close game),” said Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau. “We’ve been having a lot of blowout wins and we just think this will help our growth throughout the season.”
The Wolverines did show a lot of resilience, bouncing back with a dominating second half, outscoring Maryland 56-33 in the second half.
Leading the charge in that second half was Yaxel Lendeborg, scoring 16 of his 29 points in the final 20 minutes.
“I’ve been in a lot of positions like that last year, where I was the only hope on offense,” Lendeborg said. “ I just took it in my hands to reenact it like it was last year, but it's not. I have a lot of good shooters, good players on my team.”
Another key component to that second-half run was the bench play. Heading into the break, the Wolverines’ bench only had two made shots, but finished with 25 points overall. L.J. Cason led that charge with nine second-half points, including a pair of three-pointers.
“We talk about it in-house - we have nine starters and we don’t make a big deal out of it because our guys don’t really care,” said head coach Dusty May. “Roddy Gayle is a fourth-year player that is very accomplished as a scorer and in all facets (of the game). He just wants to win and be a part of something bigger than himself. At halftime, I said that this is probably the least production we’ve gotten out of our bench this year.”
Gayle Jr. finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of action.
Looking ahead, the Wolverines will pause conference play. UofM will host La Salle on Sunday, Dec. 21 and McNeese on Monday, Dec. 29, at the Crisler Center.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2