Elite Eight Preview: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 11 UCLA

Michigan looks to continue its March Madness magic against No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight.

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines and No. 11 seed UCLA Bruins will square off tomorrow night for a shot at the Final Four. The Wolverines are looking to make their eighth Final Four appearance in school history and their first since 2018. Though UCLA is no stranger to playing on college basketball’s biggest stage, the Bruins are considered to be one of two Cinderella teams remaining in the tournament - along with No. 12 Oregon State.

Here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow night’s matchup between Michigan and UCLA.

No. 1 Michigan

Pathway to the Elite Eight:

Round one: No. 16 Texas Southern, 82-66

Round two: No. 8 LSU, 86-78

Sweet Sixteen No. 4 Florida State, 76-58

By the numbers:

Average PPG (tournament): 81.3

Average PPG allowed (tournament): 67.3

Average margin of victory: 14.0 PPG

Impact players:

C Hunter Dickinson: Leads team in PPG (14.2), RPG (7.6) and BPG (1.4)

F Brandon Johns Jr.: Averages 10.3 PPG in tournament play

G Chaundee Brown: Leading scorer off the bench, averaging 16.5 PPG over the last two games

Noteworthy:

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson leads all freshman remaining in the tournament in scoring with 14.2 PPG.

No. 11 UCLA

Pathway to the Elite Eight:

First Four: No. 11 Michigan State, 86-80

Round one: No. 6 BYU, 73-62

Round two: No. 14 Abilene Christian, 67-47

Sweet Sixteen: No. 2 Alabama, 88-78

By the numbers:

Average PPG (tournament): 78.5

Average PPG allowed (tournament): 66.8

Average margin of victory (tournament): 11.75 PPG

Impact players:

G Johnny Juzang: Leads team in scoring with 15 PPG

G Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Leads team in RPG (6.1), SPG (1.2) and BPG (0.7), scored 17 points in upset victory over No. 2 Alabama

G Tyger Campbell: Leads team in APG (5.4), scored 13 points and had five assists against No. 2 Alabama

Noteworthy:

UCLA has six players averaging double figures on the season: G Johnny Juzang (15.0), G Chris Smith (12.6), G Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12.4), G Jules Bernard (10.7), G Tyger Campbell (10.2) and F Cody Riley (10.0).

Game Details: