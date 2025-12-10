Cadeau’s season-high fuels No. 2 Michigan’s blowout win over Villanova

Last night, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines basketball team picked up another 30-point victory, taking down Villanova 89-61 on Tuesday evening at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Leading the charge for the Wolverines was point guard Elliot Cadeau. The junior finished with 18 points, including four three-pointers, which were both season-highs. He also added a pair of steals and four assists.

Elliot Cadeau vs Villanova Today..



18 PTS (7/13 FG, 4/8 3PT)

3 REB

4 AST

2 STL



Looking real comfortable!

Michigan championship favorites?? pic.twitter.com/6lD5TNyyRe — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) December 10, 2025

After the game, head coach Dusty May was asked about his point guard's play in the win.

“He’s put in the work,” May said. “He’s a good shooter. Look at his jump shot. He’s got great balance, he’s got a clean release, and he’s confident. So, he got us going offensively by taking what the game gave him and making shots. And then, obviously, when the paint opens up, he’s pretty special with his decision making and ability to get wherever he needs to get to.”

Other than scoring the ball, May said this was what is most impressive to him when watching Cadeau play.

“The best part of Elliot, other than his defensive tenacity — and he’s becoming a real irritant on that side of the ball — is his basketball IQ,” said May.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates a 3-pointer against Villanova during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the season, Cadeau is leading the squad in assists, dishing out 5.7 per game. He is also scoring 9.4 points and grabbing 3.4 boards per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.

If the Wolverines want to continue their impressive start, Cadeau will continue to need to be a key contributor on both ends of the floor.

