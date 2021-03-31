Juwan Howard Shares Heartfelt Message To Supporters

After experiencing a painful end to the 2020-21 season, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard admitted that the work for next year would begin soon, but also that moving on wouldn’t be easy.

“Our goal is to be prepared for next year, and this summer we are going to work extremely hard in preparing our guys, and then also in the fall so we can play for next season. But right now, it's hard for me to start thinking about next year because right - on my brain, this game is very fresh. It's going to be tough to sleep tonight, but I'll get through it.”

Though it was likely a difficult night for Howard and his team, the Big Ten Coach of the Year awoke with a renewed sense of gratitude and optimism.

While difficult on the heels of a tough tournament loss, Michigan fans should also share Howard’s sense of gratitude and optimism for the future. Still dealing with the fallout of COVID-19 and a slow return to anything resembling “normal”, the Michigan Wolverines basketball program provided the Michigan faithful with a much needed escape during the season and throughout their tournament run. It was an absolute joy to watch this team compete and we should all be grateful for the fantastic moments the program provided during the 2020-21 season.

Looking ahead, there is plenty for Michigan Basketball fans to be optimistic about. Michigan will certainly lose some veteran talent on the roster this off-season, but they will also return a crucial piece to their championship ambitions next season in Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson. In just his first year in Ann Arbor, Dickinson established himself as a dominant force on the court - averaging a team high in points per game (14.1), rebounds per game (7.4) and blocks per game (1.4). Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. will also likely return for another year after gaining valuable experience starting in place of injured forward Isaiah Livers during the tournament.

Beyond the players that are returning for another year, the Wolverines will welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation next season - headlined by 6-8 forward Caleb Houstan, 6-10 forward Moussa Diabate and highly-rated point guard Frankie Collins.

However, the most important return to Ann Arbor next season will be none other than head coach Juwan Howard himself. Howard was largely viewed as a risky hire by Michigan when they brought the former Fab Five member back home just two years ago. As it stands today, Howard is largely considered to be one of the top coaches not just within the Big Ten conference, but within all of college basketball. Over the course of his first two seasons, Howard has proven himself to be both a phenomenal basketball coach and an elite recruiter.

Michigan has now participated in six Sweet Sixteens over the last eight seasons and have been to the Elite Eight four times since 2013 (more than any other team in the country). It’s become quite clear that the foundation built by John Beilein and the momentum he created within the basketball program will continue to flourish under the leadership of Juwan Howard.

For anyone out there hoping that the Michigan Basketball program is about to fall off, I wouldn’t hold your breath.