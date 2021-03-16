Juwan Howard Can Once Again Make History At Michigan

It’s already been quite a year for Juwan Howard. Not only was he named as the Big Ten Coach of the Year in just his second year in Ann Arbor, he also coached the Wolverines to a regular season Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. As if that weren’t enough, Howard also set a new Michigan Basketball record for the most conference wins by a head coach within their first two seasons (25).

As the Wolverines embark on their quest to capture just the second national championship in school history, Howard once again has a shot at making history. Since its expansion to 64 teams in 1985, no Michigan Basketball coach has ever made it beyond the second round of the NCAA tournament within their first two years.

During the 1989-90 season, first year head coach Steve Fisher led the Wolverines into the tournament but failed to get past the second round. Fisher’s Wolverines would miss the tournament altogether during his second year. During the 1997-98 season, first year head coach Brian Ellerbe also made it to the second round of the tournament before getting bounced. Much like his predecessor, Ellerbe’s Wolverines would also miss the tournament the following year. Former head coach Tommy Amaker failed to make the tournament in all of his six seasons before John Beilein took over in 2007. Though Beilein would go on to create one of the most successful stretches of basketball in program history, he too failed to make it past the second round of the tournament within his first two seasons.

That brings us to Juwan Howard, whose Wolverines enter the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993. In spite of dropping three of their last five games and losing veteran forward Isaiah Livers to an injury that will likely sideline him for the tournament, Michigan is still expected to make a serious run at the title.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson made clear that the Wolverines believe they’ve got what it takes and credits his head coach for that belief. "I'd be lying if not every single player in that locker room fully believes that we are the best team in the country and that we will win the national championship. The confidence starts with Coach Howard."

Michigan’s goals are far bigger than simply making it past the second round, but doing so would be yet another impressive achievement for Juwan Howard as he begins to put his stamp on the program - this time as a head coach.

Michigan will begin the NCAA Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, on CBS in the first round against the No. 16-seeded winner of Thursday's First Four game between Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern.