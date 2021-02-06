FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Michigan Basketball Getting Closer To Returning

Michigan fans can't wait for the hoopers to get back to action.
Author:
Publish date:

In a release from the Michigan basketball program, we now have a potential return date in sight. Here's the full release:

The University of Michigan and Illinois athletic departments and the Big Ten Conference announced today (Saturday, Feb. 6), U-M's game with Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Crisler Center has been postponed as part of the Wolverines return-to-play planning following the program's pause.

The Wolverines are expected to return to their Big Ten regular season schedule on Sunday, Feb. 14 at Wisconsin (noon CT, CBS).

On Saturday, Jan. 23, Michigan Athletics followed a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommendation to pause athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions.

In addition to the Illinois game, the stoppage caused U-M to postpone four additional games -- at Penn State (Jan. 27), Indiana (Jan. 30), at Northwestern (Feb. 3) and Michigan State (Feb. 6).

Michigan and its postponed schools will begin working with the Big Ten to identify options for rescheduling opportunities.

juwan howard
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Getting Closer To Returning

tom brady
Football

Looking Back: Tom Brady’s Incredible Final Performance At The Big House

michigan stadium big house fans
Football

Michigan And Ohio State Meet At The Big House In 295 Days

mike macdonald
Football

Mike Macdonald Has A Message For Michigan Football Fans

taylor groves
Recruiting

Taylor Groves Can't Wait To Be At Michigan

kody jones
Recruiting

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Extremely Athletic Defensive Back

taylor groves
Recruiting

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Long, Athletic 2022 Defensive Back

ron bellamy
Recruiting

New Michigan Assistants Off And Running On The Recruiting Trail