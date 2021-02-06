Michigan Basketball Getting Closer To Returning

In a release from the Michigan basketball program, we now have a potential return date in sight. Here's the full release:

The University of Michigan and Illinois athletic departments and the Big Ten Conference announced today (Saturday, Feb. 6), U-M's game with Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Crisler Center has been postponed as part of the Wolverines return-to-play planning following the program's pause.



The Wolverines are expected to return to their Big Ten regular season schedule on Sunday, Feb. 14 at Wisconsin (noon CT, CBS).



On Saturday, Jan. 23, Michigan Athletics followed a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommendation to pause athletic activities in all sports, including games, team and individual training sessions.



In addition to the Illinois game, the stoppage caused U-M to postpone four additional games -- at Penn State (Jan. 27), Indiana (Jan. 30), at Northwestern (Feb. 3) and Michigan State (Feb. 6).



Michigan and its postponed schools will begin working with the Big Ten to identify options for rescheduling opportunities.

