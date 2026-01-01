Handing out game balls from Michigan's Citrus Bowl loss to Texas

Michigan lost to Texas in the Citrus Bowl by a final score of 41 to 27. Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for the Wolverines. Let's dive into who earned a game ball for their performance in this game against the Longhorns.

Game ball #1: Cole Sullivan

Cole Sullivan has shown himself to be a tackling machine and a ball hawk in this back half of the season for Michigan. In this game, he forced a fumble on special teams and also made several nice tackles as well. He would go on to finish with 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection, and the 1 forced fumble as well. The box score doesn't do him justice however, as his play on the field was even better than that. Assuming he returns to Michigan next year, he looks like an All-Big Ten type linebacker for the Wolverines in 2026.

Game ball #2: Andrew Marsh

Again, the box score won't do Andrew Marsh justice in this game. He had a really nice touchdown from Bryce Underwood where he should've been tackled for a loss or no gain on the play, but he managed to shake the Texas defender and dove for the end zone to score for the Wolverines. He also had three big kickoff returns in this game and it doesn't take a football genius to see how talented this kid is. He's a true freshman and he's already one of Michigan's best offensive players. Hopefully they can convince him to stick around in Ann Arbor for the rest of his college career because he has the tools and talent to be one of Michigan's best wide receivers in a long, long time.

Game ball #3: Bryson Kuzdzal

Bryson Kuzdzal got the start in place of both the injured Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. Even though his stat line isn't overly impressive, I thought he ran the ball really well for Michigan in this game. He was constantly braking tackles and falling forwards for extra yards. Those hidden yards are so big for a rushing attack to help keep the down and distance in a manageable spot. Texas has a good front seven on defense and he managed to accrue 82 rushing yards on 20 carries, good for over 4 yards per carry against a good rush defense from the Longhorns.

The former walk-on had a terrific season for Michigan as their third running back and I wouldn't be surprised to see him enter the portal and go start for another power four team next year. Michigan is due to have a potentially loaded backfield next season with a possible Justice Haynes return, Jordan Marshall, and 5-star recruit Savion Hiter also joining the fold. Kuzdzal has earned more carries for next year, even if it isn't at Michigan.