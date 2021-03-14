Selection Sunday: Here's How To Watch

With selection Sunday mere hours away, March Madness has officially arrived. College basketball fans, players and coaches will be glued to their televisions to see what their pathway will look like to college basketball’s biggest prize.

The regular season Big Ten champion Wolverines will look to get back on track after putting together a 2-3 record during their final five games, including a loss to No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. They will also be without veteran forward Isaiah Livers, who suffered a stress fracture in his right foot during Michigan’s 79-66 win against Maryland on Friday.

Recent struggles aside, Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball for the 2021 season - finishing the regular season with a conference best 19-3 record and capturing the regular season Big Ten title for the first time since 2014. Second year head coach Juwan Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year while center Hunter Dickinson was named Big Ten Freshman of the year.

All eyes now turn to selection Sunday as teams prepare for one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports. Here’s everything you need to know.

Date: Sunday, March 14th

Time: 6 pm EST

Channel: CBS

Tournament Schedule Dates

First Four: March 18

Round 1: March 19-20

Round 2: March 21-22

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 3

National championship: April 5