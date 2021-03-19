Money Talks: Michigan vs. Texas Southern

Michigan will play Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. How do you see that game going in terms of the spread, lines and over/unders?

Juwan Howard and his Wolverines now know that they'll play Texas Southern on Saturday after the Tigers defeated Mt. St. Mary's 60-52 in the First Four play-in game on Thursday night.

The tallest player on the roster for Texas Southern is 6-9, which leads most to believe that Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson will have a big game. It also seems like the Wolverines should be able to get what they want on offense from the outside, but without Isaiah Livers, what does that look like? Finally, most believe Michigan will win pretty easily, but how easily?

Chris Breiler and myself talk about Dickinson's point total, Michigan's numbers from the outside, the O/U on total points and if U-M can cover a 24.5-point spread.

*It's worth noting that the lines aren't official. They are arbitrary starting points since this was done as soon as Texas Southern advanced.