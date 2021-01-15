Michigan Basketball Can Absolutely Win A National Title

Juwan Howard and his Wolverines are still rolling at 11-0 are it's not because they're "hot" — it's because they're good.

In just Juwan Howard's second year on the job, he has Michigan at the top of the college basketball world in recruiting and, you could make an argument, on the hardwood as well.

Howard's Wolverines are 11-0, arguably one of the top two or three teams in the country and firing on all cylinders while beating good teams into a pulp.

As I outlined before, Michigan is good enough to win the Big Ten. Now, I'm saying they're good enough to win the whole damn thing. I talked about that with Jamie Morris and Dennis Fithian of The M Zone last night, which you can listen to above, and, if I do say so myself, made some pretty convincing arguments.